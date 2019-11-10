AFM: Download THR's Day 5 Daily

The fifth and final daily issue includes a look at a look at why business is tough for sellers and producers of low-budget shlock, Liam Neeson's new thriller and the Indie Director Roundtable.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its fifth and final daily issue for the American Film Market, which kicked off in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The issue features a look at why business is tough for sellers and producers of low-budget shlock, Liam Neeson's new thriller and the Indie Director Roundtable.

"A Lot of Films Now Are Worth Nothing"

For a handful of high-profile, star-studded titles at AFM, business has been good. For example, Hypnotic, the action thriller from Robert Rodriguez starring Ben Affleck, is set to sell out worldwide after Rodriguez pitched the project to international buyers at the market this week. Solstice Studios, which is producing Hypnotic with Studio 8 as well as handling international sales, said it has already closed deals with most of the world and expects to mop up the last few major territories before AFM wraps this week. Hypnotic is reportedly budgeted at $60 million-$80 million. THR breaks down how "the appetite from international buyers is fierce" yet business is tough for sellers and producers of low-budget shlock.

"Big Rig"

The Ice Road, the upcoming frosty thriller starring AFM regular Liam Neeson, has landed a number of deals for The Solution Entertainment Group, which is selling the project internationally. The film – being directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (The Punisher, Kill the Irishman) from his own screenplay – is set in the far northern regions of Canada, and see Neeson play a "big rig" ice road driver who must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save a group of trapped miners after a remote diamond mine collapses.

Indie Directors in Conversation

In the AFM Indie Director's Roundtable, Bart Freundlich, Marjane Satrapi, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Julie Delpy, Roland Emmerich and Ladj Ly discuss artist integrity, financial challenges and the complicated politics of moviemaking in 2019.

Click here to download Day 5 PDF.

Click here to download Day 4 PDF.

Click here to download Day 3 PDF.

Click here to download Day 2 PDF.

Click here to download Day 1 PDF.