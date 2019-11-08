AFM First Look: Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine in 'Never Too Late' (Exclusive)

Described as 'Mean Girls' meets 'Golden Girls,' the romantic comedy is being presented at the American Film Market by Paradigm.

Ellen Burstyn and James Caan get flirty over flowers in this exclusive first look from romantic comedy Never Too Late.

The film – currently in postproduction and being presented at the market for the first time by Paradigm – also stars Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell and French Stewart.

Described as "Mean Girls meets Golden Girls," Never Too Late sees Burstyn play a widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like a high school full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. Caan plays the hot new guy at Pine Grove and Burstyn’s love interest.

The Astute Films feature was directed by Michael Lembeck from a screenplay by Donald Martin based on a story by Harrison Powell. Powell's original story was inspired by his grandmother’s own experience of moving into a retirement community.

Fred Bernstein, Dominique Telson and Powell produce, with Rick Jackson and Claudine Marotte exec producing.

