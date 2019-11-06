First Look: Liam Neeson in Action-Thriller 'The Minuteman' (Exclusive)

Voltage Pictures is selling the film, about a Vietnam vet trying to save a young boy from the cartel, at the American Film Market.

Liam Neeson takes aim in this first look still from The Minuteman, the upcoming action-thriller from director Robert Lorenz.

Being shopped internationally by Voltage Pictures, the film sees the Taken star play a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by the cartel. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the U.S. rights.

Lorenz directs from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.

The Minuteman is being produced by Zero Gravity Management’s Tai Duncan and Mark Williams, alongside Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold. Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello will executive produce. Voltage CEO Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter will also executive produce the movie.

Neeson, recently seen in Cold Pursuit, Widows and Men in Black: International, also has upcoming projects Made in Italy and Honest Thief, both in postproduction.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 6 daily issue at the American Film Market.