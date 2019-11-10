AFM First Look: Nicolas Cage in 'Grand Isle' (Exclusive)

Kelsey Grammer also stars in the thriller, which VMI Worldwide has been selling globally.

Nicolas Cage takes a prisoner (Emily Marie Palmer) in this first look still from thriller Grand Isle.

Also starring Kelsey Grammer, the film was directed by Clint Eastwood’s long-standing camera operator Stephen S. Campanelli (Sully, American Sniper, The Mule) from a script by Iver William Jallah and Rich Ronat, and sees Cage playing a trigger-happy ex-Marine living on a quiet island in Louisiana with his seductive wife (Private Practice’s KaDee Strickland).

VMI Worldwide is selling the project – which was picked up by Screen Media for the U.S. – at the AFM.

Grand Isle is produced by Raja Collins (True Memoirs of an International Assassin), Jeff Rice (2 Guns) and Jake Seal (Blaze).

