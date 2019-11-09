AFM First Look: Tommy Lee Jones in 'Wander' (Exclusive)

'The Men in Black' star portrays an eccentric conspiracy theorist in April Mullen’s thriller.

Tommy Lee Jones looks typically stoic in Wander, which also stars Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick and Heather Graham. The Men in Black star portrays an eccentric conspiracy theorist in April Mullen’s thriller, which VMI Worldwide is selling at AFM.

Written by Tim Doiron, Wander follows Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator, who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death in the town of Wander, becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. Graham plays Shelley Luscomb, an attorney and close friend of Arthur. Shelley has known Arthur long before his world unraveled and acts a voice of reason in his life. Jones’ Cleats is confidant to Eckhart’s Bretnik. Winnick plays Elsa Viceroy, a mysterious authority figure who catches Bretnik’s attention as the investigation deepens.

Doiron and Mullen will produce alongside Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide, Chad A. Verdi of Verdi Productions, Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment, Doug Falconer of Falconer Picture, James Van Der Woerd and Jason Allison of Donkee Productions. Christelle Conan is executive producing. Funding provided by Ingenious Media. The feature shot entirely in New Mexico.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 9 daily issue at the American Film Market.