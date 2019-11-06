AFM: Inanna Sarkis Joins Suki Waterhouse in 'Seance' Horror Pic (Exclusive)

Dark Castle Entertainment, HanWay Films and Ingenious Media are producing Simon Barrett’s mystery thriller to be shopped at AFM.

After star Inanna Sarkis is joining Suki Waterhouse in Seance, a mystery horror pic for Dark Castle Entertainment, HanWay Films and Ingenious Media and director Simon Barrett.

In the film set in Fairfield Academy, an all-girls boarding school haunted by a vengeful spirit, Sarkis will play Alice, a first-class mean girl who stages a seance as a joke that sparks a rash of murders with an apparent supernatural twist. Waterhouse plays Camille, a young woman who arrives at the school after a student's sudden and untimely death and must play detective to solve the mystery.

Seance will be shot in Toronto through November and will be shopped by Dark Castle and Hanway to international buyers starting at the American Film Market.

Dark Castle, HanWay and Ingenious are producing Seance, with John Schoenfelder, Russell Ackerman, Tomas Deckaj, Adam Wingard and Alex Mace sharing the producer credits and Hal Sadoff executive producing for Dark Castle.

In addition to creating the WWE character Miss North for a YouTube video, Sarkis appeared in the teen drama After and her short film Jailbird screened at the Los Angeles Shorts Film Festival.

The Hollywood Reporter also featured Sarkis as one of Canada's top 15 emerging talents for 2019.

Sarkis is repped by UTA and Grandview.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 6 daily issue at the American Film Market.