Joe Manganiello to Star in Action-Adventure 'Archenemy' (Exclusive)

Voltage Pictures are launching international sales on the film, from 'Mandy' producer SpectreVison, about a dubious superhero called Max Fist.

Magic Mike and True Blood star Joe Manganiello is to play a “dubious superhero” called Max Fist in epic action-adventure Archenemy from Mandy producer SpectreVision.

The film, being launched at the AFM by Voltage Pictures, which is handling international sales, comes from writer/director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real) from a story by Mortimer and Lucas Passmore.

Archenemy is the story of Max Fist, who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood are producing, with Stacy Jorgensen executive producing alongside Voltage Pictures’ Babacar Diene (Ava, Fathers & Daughters). Kim Sherman is also producing.

“Archenemy is about finding the heroes amongst us, and within us, something that I think everyone can relate to in today’s world,” said Voltage CEO Jonathan Deckter. “We’re thrilled to add this fun, action-packed superhero to our diverse lineup and are excited to work with Adam and SpectreVision on our second film to bring this dynamic duo to the streets, and to our partners around the world.”

"We're excited to reteam with Adam and Voltage to bring another unique genre vision to the screen. We've long wanted to work with Joe, and Archenemy is the perfect opportunity to do so," says Company X/SpectreVision CEO Lisa Whalen.

Manganiello is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Greenspan Young. Adam Egypt is repped by ICM Partners and 3 Arts Entertainment.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 6 daily issue at the American Film Market.