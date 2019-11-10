AFM: Liam Neeson's 'Ice Road' Thriller Goes Global

The thriller sees Neeson play a "big rig" ice road driver who must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean.

The Ice Road, the upcoming frosty thriller starring AFM regular Liam Neeson, has landed a number of deals for The Solution Entertainment Group, which is selling the project internationally.

The film – being directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (The Punisher, Kill the Irishman) from his own screenplay – is set in the far northern regions of Canada, and see Neeson play a "big rig" ice road driver who must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save a group of trapped miners after a remote diamond mine collapses.

Sales were struck for France (Metropolitan), German speaking Europe and Italy (Wild Bunch), Greece, India and Turkey (Tanweer), Indonesia (P.T. Prima), Israel (Forum), Japan (Gaga), Latin America (California Filmes), Middle East (Eagle), Pan Asia Satellite (Fox), Philippines (Pioneer), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Scandinavia and Iceland (Scanbox), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), South Korea (JoynCinema), Spain (Key 2 Media), Taiwan (Applause), Thailand (Sahamongkol), Vietnam (Noori), West Indies (ATM), airlines (Echo Lake), Benelux (DFW), China (EStars), CIS (Volga), and Eastern Europe (Programs4Media). The deals were secured for Solution by partner and co-founder Lisa Wilson.

Code Entertainment’s Bart Rosenblatt, Al Corley and Eugene Musso produce, with Code Entertainment financing. Envision Media Arts’ Lee Nelson and David Tish will also serve as producers. Jonathan Dana will executive produce, along with Lisa Wilson and Myles Nestel of The Solution. David Buelow of EMA will also executive produce.

Principal photography will commence on Jan. 27, 2020 in Winnipeg, Canada.

CAA Media Finance represents U.S. distribution rights.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 10 daily issue at the American Film Market.