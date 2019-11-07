AFM: Michael Ryan Re-Elected IFTA Chairperson

Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein, Jeannine Tang of Participant and Jeannine Tang of Participant are among the new members elected to the board of the Independent Film and Television Alliance.

Michael Ryan, a partner in London-based film group GFM Films, has been re-elected chairperson of the Independent Film & Television Alliance. Ryan, who has served as chair of IFTA since 2015, will continue in the position through 2021. He previously served two terms as IFTA chairman between 2003 and 2007.

IFTA announced the results of its annual elections for chairperson and its board of directors on Thursday.

“IFTA is the only organization that unites the collective voice of the independents around the world and works with international governments and decision makers to realize the massive economic and cultural contributions of their work,” Ryan said in a statement. “I am pleased to continue as chairperson and collaborate with this exceptional Board to further tell our story on a global level.”

Tannaz Anisi of 13 Films, Scott Bedno of Myriad Pictures, Film Seekers Limited exec Caroline Couret-Delégue, Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment, Patrick Ewald of Epic Pictures Group, Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein, Artist View Entertainment's Jay Joyce, Participant's Jeannine Tang and Adam Wright of Voltage Pictures were elected as new members to the IFTA board.

They join those currently serving the second year of their two-year term as IFTA Board members, including Lloyd Kaufman of Troma Entertainment, StudioCanal distribution exec Anna Marsh, Nat McCormick of The Exchange, Cornerstone Film's co-president Alison Thompson and Frederick Tsui of Media Asia.

