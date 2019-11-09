AFM: Myriad Pictures Selling Gravitas Slate

Key titles that Myriad will be shopping in the deal include the Tye Sheridan-Jeffrey Wright drama 'Age Out;' 'I’m Not Here,' with J.K. Simmons and Mandy Moore and 'Dark Crimes' with Jim Carrey.

Red Arrow Studios independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures has signed a multiyear agreement with Myriad Pictures that will give the L.A.-based banner exclusive sales rights to hundreds of Gravitas’ new releases and library narrative films.

Key titles that Myriad will be shopping in the deal include the Tye Sheridan-Jeffrey Wright drama Age Out; Already Gone, starring Seann William Scott; I’m Not Here, with J.K. Simmons and Mandy Moore; Wetlands, starring Heather Graham; Dark Crimes with Jim Carrey; and Christmas Break In, featuring Denise Richards.

"Gravitas Ventures is thrilled to collaborate with Myriad Pictures, an industry leader in film distribution," said Nolan Gallagher, CEO of the distributor. "Our catalog has now grown to the point where working with Myriad will allow us to expand the international presence of our diverse slate of narrative films."

Added Bo Stehmeier, the executive in charge of distribution at Red Arrow Studios and president of its international arm: "Selling independent film is a specialist business, and as the Gravitas catalog continues to grow rapidly, it makes sense to appoint film specialists to ensure that Gravitas’ international business continues to expand."

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 9 daily issue at the American Film Market.