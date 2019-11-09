AFM: Participant, Japan's Gaga Sign Multi-Year Output Deal for Amblin Titles

The Japanese distributor will handle all films from the 'Green Book' and 'Roma' producer that are financed via its investment in Amblin Partners.

David Linde's Participant has inked a multi-year output deal with Japanese distribution giant Gaga Corporation, the companies announced during the American Film Market on Saturday.

The agreement will see Gaga take Japanese rights to Participant’s films that are financed via its investment in features produced via Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners shingle.

Participant and Gaga have worked together on a number of films over the past several years, including the Oscar-winning Green Book, which grossed close to $20 million at the Japanese box office.

"We highly respect and trust David and his creative teams’ tasteful and commercial eyes such as Green Book, as well as Roma," said Gaga chairman Tom Yoda. "We are hoping that we can work with Participant not only as a film distribution partner in Japan, but also in film productions in the near future."

Other Participant titles that Gaga has released locally include The Great Invisible, A Most Violent Year and On the Basis of Sex.

Among the Participant/Amblin projects included in the new Gaga deal will be Todd Haynes' Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway, inspired by the DuPont environmental lawsuit.

"Gaga is one of the premier film distributors in Japan focused on entertaining and impactful storytelling, and we are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Tom Yoda, Kiyoshi Watanabe, and the rest of the team," said Linde.