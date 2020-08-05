African American Film Critics Association to Honor Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown

Among the other recognitions, 'Insecure,' 'For Life,' and 'Never Have I Ever' will receive awards, while Kenya Barris will be recognized as a TV Icon.

The African American Film Critics Association on Wednesday revealed it will honor Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, Kenya Barris and more at a virtual celebration in August, hosted by actress Aida Rodriguez.

Davis will receive the best actress award for her role in ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, while Brown will receive best actor for NBC's This is Us and Barris will be recognized as a TV icon.

Among the other recognitions, Insecure, For Life and Never Have I Ever will receive awards for best comedy, best drama, and best YA, respectively. The ceremony also highlights shortform, documentary and animated content.

"In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is, stated AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson, in a statement. "We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most. We are especially grateful to have partners like Morgan Stanley as well as the ongoing support of the entertainment community at large helping us with our year-round activities that highlight not only film, television and journalism, but also diversity, inclusion and equality."

Alongside Hollywood figures, the AAFCA will include frontline and healthcare workers, government leaders and firefighters at the virtual event. "As an organization, with a passion for community awareness and outreach," Robertson stated, "we could not ignore the heroic efforts of those in our larger community during this unprecedented time. This is just a small gesture to recognize them in some way and convey our tremendous gratitude." A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Association of Black Journalists COVID-19 relief fund.

Established in 2003, the AAFCA is comprised of Black critics reviewing film and television that highlights Black cultural experiences in the U.S. and worldwide.

The AAFCA TV Honors will be streamed via invitation at 11:30 a.m. PT on Aug. 22, with a catered lunch and cocktails delivered to all virtual guests the morning of the event.