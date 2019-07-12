Magnitude 4.9 Aftershock Rattles Southern California Week After Major Earthquake

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at about 6:11 a.m. about five miles northeast of Ridgecrest.

A 4.9 magnitude aftershock hit Southern California early Friday morning one week after a major earthquake rattled the region.

The USGS also reported that a magnitude 3.1 aftershock followed about two minutes later in the same region.