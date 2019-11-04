AGC Studios to Produce, Finance Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' With Andrea Riseborough

The film from Stuart Ford’s independent content studio is about a scientist who moves to the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic Coast and starts being haunted by the souls of slaves.

AGC Studios, Stuart Ford’s independent content studio, will finance and produce supernatural thriller Geechee, starring Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Nocturnal Animals, The Death of Stalin).

AGC chairman and CEO and AGC’s Glendon Palmer will produce the feature debut of writer-director Dubois Ashong. Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell of 3 Arts Entertainment will serve as executive producers. Production will start in early 2020.

Riseborough stars as Wren, a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic Coast whose people are descendants of a century’s old group of African slaves. "But soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life — until she is driven to the brink of horrifying insanity," according to a plot summary.

”From treatment to script, Dubois has created a terrific supernatural thriller that is only elevated by the addition of the amazing Andrea Riseborough,” said Palmer.

CAA Media Finance is co-representing domestic rights. Ashong is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, and Riseborough is repped by CAA.

Riseborough will next be seen in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of The Grudge opposite Betty Gilpin and John Cho for Sony, slated for release Jan. 3, 2020. She will then be seen in Stefano Sollima’s ZeroZeroZero, Amazon’s true-crime series focusing on the cocaine drug trade.

AGC recently wrapped production on a host of film and TV projects, including Neil Burger’s young adult sci-fi thriller Voyagers, starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, and Colin Farrell; Tate Taylor’s comedy Breaking News in Yuba County with Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina and Wanda Sykes; revenge thriller The Secrets We Keep, starring Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman; and sci-fi TV series War of the Worlds, starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.