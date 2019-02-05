AGC Television to Adapt Christopher Golden's Ben Walker Novels

Stuart Ford's production company has optioned the rights to Golden's supernatural franchise, beginning with the best-selling 'Ararat.'

Stuart Ford's AGC Television has optioned Christopher Golden's Ben Walker novels for the small screen, starting with the best-selling supernatural thriller Ararat.

Golden's Walker novels follow the titular character, a self-described "weird shit expert" who investigates strange phenomena for a secret arm of the Department of Defense. In Ararat, an earthquake reveals a secret cave in Mount Ararat in Turkey.

When a newly engaged couple go exploring, they discover an ancient buried ship many believe to be Noah's Ark. But when a blizzard traps them inside, a much more horrible truth is revealed. AGC Television has optioned the rights to the entire Walker franchise, including Ararat, the upcoming The Pandora Room and the third novel in the series, Red Hands, which is set to publish in 2020.

Golden will develop the books into a series and will write the pilot script for the new show. AGC is aiming to go into production in late 2019. The first season of the series will be based on the Ararat plotline.

AGC Television is developing the series with AGC Television president Lourdes Diaz and Ford as executive producers, alongside Golden and Pete Donaldson for Donaldson Media & Consulting.

The deal for the Walker franchise was negotiated by Diaz, AGC’s vp legal and business affairs Anant Tamirisa and vp scripted television Matt Bankston on behalf of AGC, and by Adam W. Rosen on behalf of Golden.

AGC's TV division is currently in production on a reimagining of H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic War of the Worlds, starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern, from British TV writer Howard Overman (Misfits, Atlantis). French mini-major StudioCanal is co-producing and co-financing War of the Worlds together with French pay TV group CanalPlus, Fox Networks Group and AGC.



