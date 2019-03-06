Agencies Sign Joint Letter As Writers Guild Labels System "Corrupt"

There may not be much common ground.

The Association of Talent Agencies fired back at the Writers Guild Wednesday in a letter declaring that the ATA on behalf of the agencies was “ready, willing, and able to meet with WGA leadership and members at any time” and disagreeing with WGA contentions that the parties were at an “impasse” and that the ATA is “withdrawing from negotiations” over a new agreement between the two sides.

But the letter contained a caveat: “All we require is the WGA’s commitment that we are working toward the same goal. … a new agreement” between the parties governing the conduct of agents and agencies.

It’s not clear that there’s enough common ground for that. The WGA asserts that it has the right to unilaterally impose new rules and says it intends to do so April 7, the day after the existing agreement expires.

And in a statement on its website, the WGA is now labeling key agency practices as a “corrupt system” that has been tolerated for too long. One of those practices, packaging fees, has been key to agency business models for decades. The likelihood that agencies will agree to abandon it seems quite low. And the other, agency-affiliated production entities, although recent, are seen by several top agencies as key to their futures.

The WGA has set a member vote for March 25 on its proposed new Code of Conduct, which would prohibit packaging fees and affiliate production. (Also of concern to the agencies: the guild could revise the Code at any time, unilaterally, on 60 days’ notice.) The guild is likely to obtain member support, and seems unlikely to agree to further talks of any substance until after that vote.

Here’s the WGA statement:

WGA Statement of Purpose: Why Agencies Must Change

Our agents work for us. Every dollar they make must be generated as a percentage of the money we make. That is what it means to be our representatives and our fiduciaries. Agency-based studios and packaging fees make a mockery of that and are in violation of the agencies’ ethical and legal obligations to writers. We have taken too long to demand that these practices end. But the persistence of a corrupt system does not make it right. And putting things right does not blow up the business. We do not owe our agents their wealth; they owe us their loyalty. That is what we pay for. In a complex, changing, yet immensely profitable time in our industry, writers need true allies, not deeply conflicted ones. It is for this idea—simple, old-fashioned and un-revolutionary—that we stand—and for which we come together as a Guild again today.

And here is the ATA letter: