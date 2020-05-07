Agent Duncan Millership Exits WME for Anonymous Content

Millership joined the agency in 2011, and represented talent that included Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden and Helena Bonham Carter.

Duncan Millership is joining management company Anonymous Content, exiting WME, where he was a partner.

Millership, who joined the agency in 2011, had a client list that included Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Matthew Rhys, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas and Helena Bonham Carter, among many other A-list onscreen talent.

The move is a return to management for the rep, who was at Management 360 prior to joining WME. Millership was formerly the head of the talent division at United Agents in the U.K.

Millership's move comes as WME prepares for mass layoffs that is expected to affect 20 percent of the agency's workforce in the coming days.