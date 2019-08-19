Agnès Varda's Final Film Lands Thanksgiving U.S. Release (Exclusive)

In addition to acquiring U.S. rights to the documentary, Janus Films will mount a touring retrospective of the filmmaker's long and celebrated career.

Agnès Varda's final film will open in select cinemas in New York City on Nov. 22, followed by a nationwide rollout.

The plan was revealed Monday by Janus Films, which has acquired U.S. rights to Varda by Agnès. The documentary made its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, weeks before the celebrated godmother of French New Wave cinema died at 90 at her home in Paris.

In Varda by Agnès — which screens at the upcoming New York Film Festival — Varda turned the lens on herself and her artistic journey as a filmmaker and photographer.

"We felt it was important to make one last film where she would give some keys – her own – to her work; Varda by Agnès is rather a conversation. We completed the film for the Berlin Film Festival in February. The press conference to present the film was an intense and powerful moment for both of us. She knew it was her last and I, who thought she was eternal, realized that she was holding my hand to continue her work," Rosalie Varda, her daughter and producer, said in a statement.

To coincide with the release of the doc, Janus will also mount a touring retrospective of Varda’s work featuring more than 30 films from the filmmaker’s 60-plus-year career. The retrospective will launch Dec. 20 in New York at Film at Lincoln Center.

“Agnès Varda's final film is a canny valedictory by one of the greatest filmmakers ever to wield a camera. It is a quintessential Varda film that not only gives us new ways of looking at her life and work, but new ways of looking at the world,” said Peter Becker, a partner in Janus Films. "Agnès was a friend and mentor to many of us at Janus Films, and we are especially happy and honored to join with Rosalie and the Ciné-tamaris family in celebrating her legacy with this grand retrospective.

In 2018, Varda became the oldest person ever to be nominated in a competitive Oscar category, for her hugely charming documentary Faces Places (Visages Villages), made in collaboration with the French visual artist JR. That same year, Varda picked up an honorary Oscar statuette.

Varda by Agnès will initially debut in New York at Film Forum and Film at Lincoln Center.