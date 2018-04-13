Agyness Deyn, 'GLOW' Star Gayle Rankin Join Elisabeth Moss in 'Her Smell' (Exclusive)

The punk rock feature comes from writer-director Alex Ross Perry.

English actress Agyness Deyn and GLOW star Gayle Rankin will share the stage with Elisabeth Moss in punk rock feature Her Smell.

Moss will star as Becky Something, the lead singer of a pioneering female rock band struggles with the pressures of fame, her ex-husband and drugs as she attempts a comeback.

Deyn will play Marielle, Becky’s best friend that eventually leaves the punk partying culture behind only to be reunited with her friend years later once they are able to makes amends. Rankin will play Ali the sober, stabilizing drummer.

Alex Ross Perry, who has previously worked with Moss on two other feature, wrote and will direct the feature. Matthew Pernicaro will produce under the Bow and Arrow banner, which was behind Sundance stand-out Skate Kitchen.

Deyn, who is repped by UTA and the U.K.'s Independent, can currently be seen in Netflix thriller The Titan, starring opposite Sam Worthington and Taylor Schilling, and is set for Screen Gems horror Patient Zero.

Rankin is best known for playing Sheila the She-Wolf on the Netflix's lady wrestling series. Her other credits include The Greatest Showman and The Meyerowitz Stories. She is repped by UTA and Authentic.