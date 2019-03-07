Aja Naomi King Joins Tessa Thompson in 'Sylvie'

Nnamdi Asomugha also stars in the project set in '50s and '60s New York City.

Aja Naomi King has joined period drama Sylvie, starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Set in '50s and '60s New York City, the story follows Sylvie (Thompson) as she meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father's record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

Eugene Ashe is directing from his own script. Sylvie is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

Thompson will executive produce, while Asomugha will produce through his iAm21 Entertainment banner alongside Jonathan Baker, Gabrielle Glore and Matthew Thurm.

King is best known for her role in the ABC long-running Shonda Rhimes series How to Get Away With Murder. She was last seen in the Bryan Cranston-Kevin Hart feature The Upside. She is repped by Gersh, Door 24 Entertainment and Sloane Offer.