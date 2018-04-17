Al Gore, Arnold Schwarzenegger and More Pay Tribute to Barbara Bush: "She Had Grit and Grace"

The former first lady died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was honored by Hollywood figures, politicians and countless others following news of her death on Tuesday.

Bush, who was married to former president George H.W. Bush, was known for her efforts to aid worldwide literacy through her Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy program. She was one of only two first ladies who had a child who was elected president.

Bush wrote several books, including her memoirs and C. Fred's Story and Millie's Book, based on the lives of her dogs.

Numerous political figures, journalists and stars such as Barbra Streisand and Patrick Dempsey poured in with their sympathies on social media. Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted that although Bush was known for being "the wife of one President and the mother of another" those who knew her "know that she could have easily done the job herself."

CNN's Ana Navarro expressed sadness for the former president's loss. "The thought of him without her, is just so damn sad," she wrote on her Twitter.

Former president Bill Clinton also tweeted: "She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like."

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore called Bush "a pillar of strength for her family" who "was much admired in our country."

See more below.

It was a pleasure to have met. Thoughts and prayers to the Bush Family. Much beloved. She will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/99G7AifPzd — Patrick Dempsey (@PatrickDempsey) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush lived an incredible life. I’m sending my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 18, 2018 Sending my sincere condolences and prayers to The Bush family. pic.twitter.com/BGb9CLhPIR — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 18, 2018

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jenna and the entire Bush family. pic.twitter.com/ZiKfM1ihCa — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) April 17, 2018 RIP Barbara Bush. A truly amazing life. She lived it on her terms until the very end. She was adored by her children & grandchildren and shared her life for 73 yrs w/the love of her life. But my heart breaks for Bush 41. The thought of him without her, is just so damn sad. https://t.co/W8GXqUYysr — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 17, 2018

So sad to see this vibrant, sassy, strong, kind, good humored, loving woman pass, but comforted by knowing what a robust and meaningful life our former First Lady Barbara Bush led. May God rest her soul and bless the entire Bush family — examples in what it means to serve. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 18, 2018 Barbara Bush matriarch of a great, patriotic family, dies at 92. Historical women. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 18, 2018

Our dear Barbara Bush. A grand lady, a great friend...she made the White House a brighter place. How we will miss you! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zrjm9FUoLD — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 17, 2018

This portrait of Barbara Bush, written by Marjorie Williams, is one of the greatest political profiles ever written. Tough and observant, just like those women, both so missed. https://t.co/13Jjod3zOE — jodikantor (@jodikantor) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace, former First Lady Barbara Bush, a woman who stood for equal rights for all, and literacy programs everywhere. @JennaBushHager and Barbara, i know you will miss your grandma. Much love to the family. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 18, 2018 Remembering her grace, wit & fighting spirit. Fmr First Lady Barbara Bush has died. Survived by husband of 73 yrs, President George HW Bush. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) April 17, 2018

A wonderful, strong, funny and amazing human being. All my prayers to Barbara Bush and her family tonight. https://t.co/7fnwzNKS6i — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 18, 2018

All my love and prayers and tears are with the Bush family... I know the gratitude they feel for a life so well lived and the hope they feel because of the faith they hold so firmly. I am lucky to know a piece of Mrs. Bush's wonderful legacy in my sweet friend @JennaBushHager. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) April 17, 2018

Extending heartfelt sympathy to the Bush family this evening. A few months after I was fired from The View...Mrs. Bush was so kind & encouraging to me. She was bitingly funny with her advice...and spot on. I continue to treasure that memory. May she forever Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/xyofuOQgnq — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) April 18, 2018

Politicians both past and present also paid their respects:

Barbara Bush is a truly great American. She might be best known as the wife of one President and the mother of another, but those of us who know her well know that she could have easily done the job herself. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 16, 2018

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Our statement on the passing of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/haIPhDS2bd — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 18, 2018 Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit. — Al Gore (@algore) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans. She so loved her family and our country. She led both with clarity and character. To Mrs. Bush’s family, I extend the deepest condolences of the whole House. May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/Jy7zifU7gK — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 18, 2018