Al Gore, Arnold Schwarzenegger and More Pay Tribute to Barbara Bush: "She Had Grit and Grace"

5:47 PM PDT 4/17/2018 by Lauren Huff , Lexy Perez

The former first lady died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was honored by Hollywood figures, politicians and countless others following news of her death on Tuesday.

Bush, who was married to former president George H.W. Bush, was known for her efforts to aid worldwide literacy through her Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy program. She was one of only two first ladies who had a child who was elected president. 

Bush wrote several books, including her memoirs and C. Fred's Story and Millie's Book, based on the lives of her dogs.

Numerous political figures, journalists and stars such as Barbra Streisand and Patrick Dempsey poured in with their sympathies on social media. Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted that although Bush was known for being "the wife of one President and the mother of another" those who knew her "know that she could have easily done the job herself."

CNN's Ana Navarro expressed sadness for the former president's loss. "The thought of him without her, is just so damn sad," she wrote on her Twitter.

Former president Bill Clinton also tweeted: "She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like."

Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore called Bush "a pillar of strength for her family" who "was much admired in our country."

Politicians both past and present also paid their respects:

