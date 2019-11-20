Al Gore Opens Up About Trump Impeachment Hearings, "Extreme" Partisanship

"This is the most dangerous time for the United States of America I've ever seen in my lifetime," the former vice president told Seth Meyers on Tuesday's episode of 'Late Night.'

Al Gore discussed the Congressional hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump when he visited Late Night on Tuesday.

After host Seth Meyers noted that Gore served as the vice president during Bill Clinton's impeachment, Gore joked, "It's so fun to remember those days."

But he added, "I honestly believe, Seth, that all joking aside, this is the most dangerous time for the United States of America I've ever seen in my lifetime. There is just a radical all-out assault from Donald Trump on the values of America, the norms of America, the rule of law in America."

He added that he was "impressed with the way the House Intelligence Committee is going about these hearings." Gore continued, "I think it's having an impact. People are seeing these incredibly honest, hardworking women and men who have been serving our country in the foreign service and the other ways and I think they're making a big impression."

He continued, "Trump's going after them even as they're up there, still serving the country, telling the truth."

Gore added that the "partisanship is more extreme" now than it was during his time in office. "It's very tribal now," he said.

"There is a group in the Republican party that has made a decision to just follow Donald Trump no matter what he says. No matter what he does," said Gore. "If he attacks a Gold Star mother and father, that's fine with them or they'll not say anything about it not being fine. I think that's something new. I think it's unhealthy."

Later in his appearance, Gore spoke about the fight against climate change. While Trump plans to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement and has put lobbyists from the energy industry into his cabinet, Gore is still optimistic about the fight against climate change because of the younger generation's involvement.

"I have optimism and hope, but in all candor, we've got to recognize that this is the most serious challenge human civilization's ever faced. I mean, this is for real," he said.

He then clarified that while Trump has made it clear he wants to pull out of the Paris Agreement, "under the law, he can't do it until one day after the next presidential election next year." Gore added, "That decision is still in the hands of the people."

"Greta Thunberg and the other young people who are appealing to the conscience of men and women all around the world are really leading an extremely important movement," he said. "The School Strike Movement and the Extinction Rebellion, the Sunrise Movement. These young people are really making a huge difference and this is gonna grow."