Al Roker to Make Broadway Debut in 'Waitress'

The 'Today' show weatherman will join the hit musical for a limited run starting in October.

The forecast is in: Al Roker is set to make his Broadway debut in the hit musical Waitress.

The Today show weatherman will join the cast of composer Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated show for a limited run at New York's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, beginning Oct. 5 and ending Nov. 11. Roker will take on the role of diner owner Old Joe, currently played by Bill Note.

The morning show personality revealed on Wednesday's Today broadcast that he is already working on his vocals for the six-week stint, practicing his solo performance of "Take It From an Old Man."

"Real people will pay real money to watch me!” Roker joked to his co-anchors. "As a singer, I’m a terrific weatherman."

In a statement, the Emmy winner — whose acting credits include cameos on Will & Grace and 30 Rock, playing versions of himself — expressed his enthusiasm over his upcoming theater gig. "I’m nervous and excited to be making my Broadway debut in such a Pie-conic show," he said. "My character’s name is Old Joe, so I’ve got half of it down already. And there’s pie every night!"

Added Bareilles: "He is a longtime favorite of ours and now we get to welcome him in to a whole new world at the Brooks Atkinson where it hardly ever rains."

Roker's Waitress announcement comes one day after Nicolette Robinson joined the company Sept. 4, becoming the first woman of color to play the lead role of Jenna. Her limited engagement concludes Oct. 28.

For Roker's engagement, he will not perform during Saturday and Sunday matinees. Prior to Roker, Waitress has welcomed a slew of notable names — including musicians Jason Mraz and Katharine McPhee, among others — to join the cast for limited runs.