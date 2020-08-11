Al Roker Undergoing Total Replacement Shoulder Surgery

"For the last month, I've only been sleeping about two or three hours a night, which even for me is a little bit less," the 'Today' show host said when he announced on Tuesday's edition of the NBC morning show that he would be undergoing the procedure due to arthritis.

Al Roker on Tuesday's Today show announced he would be off the rest of the week because he was having shoulder surgery.

The 65-year-old will have total replacement surgery in New York City on Wednesday for arthritis in his right shoulder.

"It's not bad during the day, but at night it's an intense pain that literally wakes me up," Roker said during the show. "For the last month, I've only been sleeping about two or three hours a night, which even for me is a little bit less."

This will mark Roker's second shoulder surgery in six years; he had his rotator cuff repaired in his left shoulder in 2014. Dr. Riley Williams III, the orthopedic surgeon who performed the 2014 surgery, will handle the hour-long procedure on Wednesday.

The Today weatherman and host is expected to be in a sling for three weeks and will undergo physical therapy for seven to 10 days in his recovery.

Roker had a total hip replacement done on his left hip in September 2019. He was back on Today 12 days later. "The deal is that I'm going to have replaced everything by 2027," Roker joked Tuesday.