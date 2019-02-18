Alain Attal Takes French Academy's Producers Prize

The Prix Daniel Toscan du Plantier is the top honor for producer of the year, traditionally awarded during a gala dinner held at Paris' Georges V hotel.

Alain Attal took the French Academy's producing prize ahead of Friday's Cesar Awards.

Attal produced two of this year's best film nominees: Sink or Swim and In Safe Hands.

Producers from any film eligible for best picture at the Cesar Awards are in the running,

This year's best film nominees are Emmanuel Finkiel's Memoir of War, produced by Laetitia Gonzalez, Yael Fogiel, David Gaquie, Julien Deris and Etienne Mallet; Pierre Salvadori's The Trouble With You, produced by Philippe Martin and David Thion; Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers, produced by Pascal Caucheteux, Gregoire Sorlat and Michel Merkt; Gilles Lellouche's Sink or Swim, produced by Alain Attal and Hugo Selignac; Alex Lutz's Guy, produced by Oury Milshtein; Xavier Legrand's Custody, produced by Alexandre Gavras; and Jeanne Herry's In Safe Hands, produced by Alain Attal, Huge Selignac and Vincent Mazel.

The prize has become an early predictor for the top prize on the big night. Last year, Robin Campillo's 120 BPM won the Plantier prize for Luciani and Hugues Charbonneau and went on to win six main awards during the Cesars, including best film and screenplay.

This year's Cesar Awards will be held Friday at Paris' Salle Pleyel.