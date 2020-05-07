Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Launches On-Demand Platform

The venture comes as the vast majority of movie theaters — including Alamo — remain shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema — one of the country's leading independent movie circuits — announced Thursday it is teaming with ScreenPlus and Vista Cinema to launch a new VOD platform that it will curate with both newer and classic titles.

Alamo On Demand offerings upon launch include Parasite, Knives Out, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Spaceship Earth, Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl and Fantastic Fest classics Burning and First Love.

Indie studio partners include Sony Pictures Classics, Neon, Lionsgate and Magnolia Pictures.

The Texas-based Alamo circuit said the new service allows the circuit to champion movies beyond its auditoriums. In addition to operating 41 brick-and-mortar locations across the country, Alamo is home of the Fantastic Fest.

"We love people to see films in the cinema first and foremost, but the reality is not everyone can always make the time for every movie they want to see. This platform allows us to give folks who missed Portrait of a Lady on Fire in cinemas another chance to see it, which is simply an extension of our enthusiasm and support for the film, said Alamo founder and executive chairman Tim League.

"Alamo On Demand helps us to continue the conversation past the theatrical window and recommend movies we love to our community. And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater," League continued.

Alamo, along with other theaters, hope to being opening in earnest sometime in mid- to late-June. The first major release is Christopher Nolan's Tenet, due out on July 17.

Alamo Drafthouse’s programming team will curate their personal recommendations as new content is added.