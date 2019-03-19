Alamo Drafthouse to Launch Movie Ticket Subscription Service

The $20-per-month Alamo Season Pass is the latest discounted movie ticket program to promise cheaper visits to the local multiplex.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is the latest theater chain to launch a movie ticket subscription package, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

An Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson said Alamo Season Pass, to be priced at $20 a month, will launch nationwide by the end of the year after beta testing at theaters in Denver, Yonkers, N.Y., and Raleigh, N.C., is completed.

The Austin, Texas-based movie chain is the latest, after embattled MoviePass, AMC Stubs A-List, Cinemark Movie Club and Cineworld with its Unlimited Pass, to offer its own movie ticket subscription services and promise cheaper visits to the local multiplex.

The Alamo Season Pass is to offer unlimited access to movies, as well as the ability to reserve seats in advance, as is typical of other industry offerings.

"When you have an Alamo Season Pass, you’ll use the Alamo Drafthouse Mobile App on iOS or Android to reserve your seat. No need to be at the theater — you can do it from anywhere, days in advance," the cinema chain states on its website as it looks for consumers to sign up for its beta testing.

Alamo Drafthouse faces dramatically changing moviegoing habits as theater owners and Hollywood studios grapple with a continued downtick in cinema attendance.

Business Insider was the first to report on the Alamo Season Pass beta testing and pending launch.