Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas to Require Face Masks Upon Reopening

The announcement followed a backlash over comments made Thursday by AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron as to why his circuit isn't requiring masks.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas on Friday said it will require patrons to wear face masks upon reopening its theaters.

The tweet followed a backlash over comments made by AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron regarding why his chain won't require customers to do so.

"When we open, the safety of our teammates and guests cannot be compromised. This is no political," Alamo said in a tweet Friday morning. "We will require that guests wear masks at the theater [except when eating/drinking). Those without mask will be given one."

All cinemas in the U.S. went dark in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are now planning on reopening in mid-July, albeit with sanitary and social distancing measures in place.

Alamo — headquartered in Austin — is one of the country's leading independent cinema chains and operates 40-plus locations across the U.S. Virtually all Alamo locations have have been shuttered since mid-March because of coronavirus concerns.

It said Friday its reopening plans are forthcoming.

On Thursday, AMC unveiled its reopening plan, including a slew of enhanced sanitary and social distancing measures. The chain plans on opening 450 or so of its U.S. theaters on July 15, while all 600 should be open by July 31. AMC said it would strongly encourage customers to wear masks (all employees will wear masks).

In comments to Variety, Aron elaborated and said he didn't want to make masks a requirement and be drawn into a political controversy. His remarks sparked an immediate furor on social media, even though there wasn't the same sort of backlash earier in the week when Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres likewise announced masks wouldn't be a requirement unless mandated by local authorities.

It remains to be seen whether AMC reverses course and decides to make masks a requirement. Ditto for Cinemark and Regal.