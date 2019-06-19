Alamo Drafthouse's New Downtown L.A. Theater to Open in Early July

In addition, select Los Angeles customers can participate in a new subscription program that will allow them to see one movie a day for a set monthly price.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s first theater in Los Angeles will begin opening its doors for business in early July, the company announced Wednesday.

The complex is situated in The Bloc in downtown L.A., taking up the second and third floors in the southwest corner of the mixed-use open air space. Alamo Drafthouse Downtown will have 12 screens and seat approximately 560 people. Theaters will be equipped with 4K digital projection, as well as 3D and archival 35mm projection. Keeping with the Alamo tradition, the screens will forgo the traditional front rows of seating.

As part of the “soft launch,” select L.A. customers can take advantage of Alamo’s beta testing of a new monthly subscription plan that will allow participants to see one film a day and reserve seats. The cost of the service is expected to be $20. The beta test in L.A. will begin with a small group from a waitlist, and then expand membership ranks in the near future.

Alamo's DTLA location will join the chain's 27 other outposts in New York City, Phoenix, Dallas and San Francisco. Programming will include blockbuster movies, along with indie, foreign and classic selections, as well as specialty events.

Heading up the L.A. location is Rachel Walker, head of creative and programming. Walker brings years of experience on the film festival circuit and as a genre content consultant for studios, networks and indie filmmakers. "Getting to put together a programming experience that blends the sensibilities of Los Angeles and the Alamo Drafthouse is a dream come true," Walker said in a statement.