Alamo Hosts "Slut-Only" Screenings of Teen Comedy 'Slut in a Good Way'

The French-Canadian pic explores teenage sexuality from a girl's perspective.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will host "Slut Only" screenings of a new film that explores teenage sexuality from a girl's perspective.

The progressive, Texas-based theater circuit says the special, "sex-positive" showings of the French-Canadian comedy, Slut in a Good Way, will be hosted in Austin, Brooklyn, San Francisco and Omaha timed to the film's debut in U.S. theaters later this month.

"Regardless of gender, sexuality, race, or age, Alamo Drafthouse’s 'Sluts Only' screenings are meant for anyone that’s ever been marginalized by the word slut, and for anyone who believes that open and honest conversations about sex are the best way to defeat double standards. And it’s for anyone who is ready to change the word slut from an insult into a rallying cry," the company said in a press release.

Slut in a Good Way is an exploration of teen sexuality and the double standard women face as it tells the story of a girl named Charlotte, who, in order to get over a break-up, gets a part-time job at a local toy store known for its attractive workers. When Charlotte begins to sleep around, she is branded a slut, while the boys brag about their conquests. Sophie Lorain directed the black-and-white film, which premiered in the U.S. at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Distributor Comedy Dynamics is partnering with Alamo on the "Slut Only" screenings. The indie pic opens in select cinemas on March 29.

“When it comes to sexual exploration, there remains a double standard,” says Alamo senior director of programming and promotions. “Sex for boys can be seen as a step towards manhood, while girls are typically steered away from embracing their sexuality. In no small part due to its female writer and director, Slut in a Good Way highlights that disconnect in a thoughtful and comedic way that’ll deeply resonate with women and men alike.”

Added Comedy Dynamics CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, “This film is a memorable indie comedy that pushes the envelope by tackling issues like freedom, independence, and sexual liberation in such a way that generates social commentary and keeps the audience thinking long after they’ve left the theater.”

Slut in a Good Way is rated R, primarily for language, frank discussion of sexuality and depictions of drinking. Nevertheless, Alamo staff think it's an important film for younger audiences to see.

“It’s gentle where most teen comedies are abrasive, and smart from beginning to end, instead of dumbed-down,” says RJ LaForce, a manager at Alamo's Austin location.

In 2017, Alamo made headlines when hosting women's only screenings of Wonder Woman.