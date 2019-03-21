Alan Cumming's 'Legal Immigrant' Returns to New York With Audible

The cabaret show will run for two nights at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Alan Cumming's Legal Immigrant is returning to New York with the help of audiobook seller Audible.

The cabaret show is headed to the Minetta Lane Theatre this spring for a limited, two-night run as part of Audible's effort to bring more stage productions to listeners' ears. The Amazon-owned company, which sells and produces audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, will record Cumming's performances and make the production available to its listeners. The audio-only version of the show will also come with additional content not performed during Cumming's live performances.

"I'm excited that the form of cabaret is being added to Audible's theatre roster, and honored that my cabaret show is the first," Cumming said in a statement. "I’ve always loved working for Audible and it's great to be collaborating with them in this new way."

Audible inked a deal with Minetta Lane last spring to stage a variety of live performances in the space that it could then record and distribute as audio editions. It has also staged Girls & Boys starring Carey Mulligan, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup and Stories by Heart with John Lithgow. With Legal Immigrant, Cumming will bring his show about his decade as an American citizen that features songs and stories in a variety of genres and styles.

"Alan Cumming has been an absolute fan favorite among Audible listeners for over a decade and we are delighted to bring his highly relevant, entertaining and deeply personal show to our growing slate of theater productions," said Kate Navin, artistic producer of Audible Theater. "It's a privilege to take this extraordinary and beloved stage show and build in an expanded Audible edition that brings the theatrical experience to life for listeners everywhere."

Legal Immigrant will run on April 12 and April 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for Audible members and will open to the general public on March 25.