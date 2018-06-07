Alan O'Neill, 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dies at 47

Irish-born O'Neill was found dead at his Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday.

Alan O'Neill, the Irish-born actor who played Hugh on FX's Sons of Anarchy has died. He was 47.

O'Neill was found dead in the hallway of his Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday by his girlfriend, TMZ reported. No cause of death has been released but O'Neill is reported to have been a heavy smoker, had problems with alcohol and had a chronic heart condition. No foul play is suspected, TMZ reported.

"Alan was a great actor, great guy and loved by all that knew him," O'Neill's agent Greg Meyer wrote in an email to The Hollywood Reporter.

O'Neill is best known for his role as Hugh, a former member of the True IRA in Sons of Anarchy. He debuted on the sixth season of Kurt Sutter's brutal biker drama and was last seen in the thirteenth and last episode of season seven, the series finale.

Before moving to Hollywood, O'Neill became a household name in his native Ireland with his lead role as Keith McGrath in RTE's Fair City, which he starred in between 2006 and 2012. His other credits include U.K. crime drama Inspector George Gently and Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories.

Outside of acting, O'Neill was a noted horse trainer.