Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Perform in NYC Subway Station

The singer and late-night host sang "Little Drummer Boy" and "You Oughta Know" for unsuspecting commuters on Wednesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon took to the New York City subway to perform "Little Drummer Boy" and "You Oughta Know" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Both the musician and host dressed up in disguise for their performance. Morissette wore a blond wig, cowboy hat, sunglasses and a big, furry coat, while Fallon donned a fake beard and mustache, a beanie and a leather coat.

Morissette first performed "Little Drummer Boy" and was accompanied by a band that included a guitarist and drummer who played a makeshift bucket drum set. Fallon also got in on the performance and played a tiny drum that hung around his neck and contributed backing vocals.

The performance did not initially catch the attention of many commuters, though a number of New Yorkers stopped once they heard Morissette singing. A large crowd eventually gathered around the band as they continued to perform the classic Christmas song.

Following "Little Drummer Boy," Fallon wished everyone a happy holiday. The crowd enthusiastically applauded the perfumers, though the group became even more excited when Fallon took off his disguise. Morissette then revealed her identity when she took off her hat and wig, which was met with cheers.

Morissette then treated the crowd to a performance of her 1995 hit "You Oughta Know."

Fallon hyped up the crowd by jumping up and down and playing the tambourine. More commuters joined the audience before Morissette, Fallon and the crowd sang the song's chorus. In addition to singing, the commuters also danced and recorded the performance on their phones.

Following the second number, Fallon thanked the audience and told them to enjoy the holiday season. The host and musician then embraced in a hug to celebrate the successful performance.

The subway performance follows the recent news that Morissette will go on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill next summer.

Watch the full segment below.