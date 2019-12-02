Alanis Morissette Sets 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th Anniversary Tour

Garbage and Liz Phair will join her on the road.

Alanis Morissette is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough Jagged Little Pill album next summer with a massive North American tour. The 31-date Live Nation-promoted outing will feature support from Liz Phair and Garbage.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 2, 2020 with a show in Portland, Oregon at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, and hit Seattle, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Charlotte, Toronto and Cincinnati before winding down on July 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

To celebrate the announcement of the tour, Morissette released a new single, "Reasons I Drink," which will be featured on her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out on May 1.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages will be available starting with the presale.

Each ticket includes an instant download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Morissette's new album once it drops. For tickets and more information, click here. Citi is the official presale card for the tour, with cardmember access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. local time until Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. local time here.

Morissette will perform the TV debut of "Reasons" on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (Dec. 4) and she will be honored with the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.

In addition, the Jagged Little Pill musical will make its Broadway debut on Thursday (Dec. 5) at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

Check out the Alanis Morissette 2020 tour dates and hear "Reasons I Drink" below.

June 2 -- Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 3 -- Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 5 -- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 7 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 9 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 10 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12-- Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13 -- Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 14 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20 -- Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 23 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27 -- Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 28 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 1 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2 -- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 3 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 6 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank fo New Hampshire Pavilion

July 8 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 9 -- Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

July 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17 -- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.