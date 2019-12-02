MUSIC Alanis Morissette Sets 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th Anniversary Tour 8:43 AM PST 12/2/2019 by Gil Kaufman, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Garbage and Liz Phair will join her on the road. Alanis Morissette is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough Jagged Little Pill album next summer with a massive North American tour. The 31-date Live Nation-promoted outing will feature support from Liz Phair and Garbage. The tour is slated to kick off on June 2, 2020 with a show in Portland, Oregon at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, and hit Seattle, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Charlotte, Toronto and Cincinnati before winding down on July 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. To celebrate the announcement of the tour, Morissette released a new single, "Reasons I Drink," which will be featured on her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out on May 1. Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages will be available starting with the presale. Each ticket includes an instant download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Morissette's new album once it drops. For tickets and more information, click here. Citi is the official presale card for the tour, with cardmember access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. local time until Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. local time here. Morissette will perform the TV debut of "Reasons" on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (Dec. 4) and she will be honored with the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. In addition, the Jagged Little Pill musical will make its Broadway debut on Thursday (Dec. 5) at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Check out the Alanis Morissette 2020 tour dates and hear "Reasons I Drink" below. June 2 -- Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater June 3 -- Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre June 5 -- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion June 7 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre June 9 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl June 10 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion June 12-- Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater June 13 -- Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP June 14 -- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion June 17 -- Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre June 18 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre June 20 -- Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre June 21 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion June 23 -- Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek June 26 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater June 27 -- Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre June 28 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion July 1 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center July 2 -- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion July 3 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater July 6 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank fo New Hampshire Pavilion July 8 -- Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 9 -- Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center July 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage July 16 -- Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center July 17 -- Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 18 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 21 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre July 23 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center July 24 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center July 25 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena This story first appeared on Billboard.com. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Gil Kaufman, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr