Alanis Morissette Musical 'Jagged Little Pill' Heading to Broadway

Alanis Morissette is heading to Broadway.

Jagged Little Pill — the musical named after the singer-songwriter's career-making album from 1995 — is set to debut in New York this fall, though a theater or dates have yet to be announced. The production originally premiered last year at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jagged Little Pill — directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress) — features Morissette's countless hits, along with new material from musician and composer Glen Ballard, who produced the 1995 album. Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) wrote the book for the musical, which tells the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family who must struggle with a series of distressing events.

Sidi Larbi choreographed the initial engagement, while Tom Kitt served as music supervisor. The cast of the American Repertory Theater production was led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Gooding, Derek Klena and Lauren Patten. Casting for Jagged Little Pill's Broadway run will be confirmed at a later date.

In a statement, Morissette expressed her enthusiasm over the Jagged Little Pill musical — produced by Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price — making its way to the Great White Way.

"The entire team is the dream-come-true collaboration. A relational system of slam dunks, and a community of people who each care in a way that marks each person’s unique and powerful contribution," she said in part. "Grateful does not even come close to how I feel throughout this journey thus far. This process is tinged with giddiness, terror, surrender, wild passion, joy and light."

Added book writer Cody: "I could not be more thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with the support of this incredible team and of course, my hero, Alanis Morissette. Writing Jagged Little Pill has been the most fulfilling and emotional creative experience of my life, and I am so excited to share it with as many people as possible."