Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Brandi Carlile, Desiree Perez to Be Honored at Billboard's 2019 Women in Music

Billboard's 14th annual Women in Music event is returning to Los Angeles, and this year's honorees are Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Brandi Carlile and Roc Nation chief operating officer Desiree Perez.

Morissette is 2019's Icon Award recipient for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold to date. Minaj will take home the Game Changer award after becoming the first woman to notch 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following a year of high-profile festival appearances and multiple Grammy wins, as well as her longstanding advocacy for humanitarian efforts and LGBTQ visibility, Carlile will receive the Trailblazer award. For leading Roc Nation in a successful 2019 with accomplishments in the world of music, sports, tech and gaming, Perez is Billboard's Executive of the Year.

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry. This year, with honorees like Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Desiree Perez and Nicki Minaj, we are excited to highlight a diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking boundaries," Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said.

The night, presented by YouTube Music and hosted by last year's Rising Star honoree Hayley Kiyoko, highlights the most powerful female artists and executives in the industry. Last year's honorees included Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and 2018 Woman of the Year Ariana Grande.

The Women in Music event and red carpet pre-show will stream live from the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 12 at YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 9 p.m. ET. Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s event will be sponsored by YouTube Music, American Express, Bumble Bizz, FIJI Water, Honda, JNSQ Wines, Live Nation / Women Nation and PATRÓN Tequila. Keep up on all things Women in Music at Billboard.com/women-in-music and check out updates on Instagram and Twitter via @billboard and the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.

This story first appeared on billboard.com