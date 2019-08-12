Alanis Morissette Welcomes Third Child

The Grammy winner on Monday announced the arrival of her and husband Mario Treadway's son, Winter Mercy, on Instagram. The post included a black-and-white photo of the boy snuggled peacefully in a blanket.

The Morissette-Treadway house has a new addition: Singer Alanis Morissette has given birth to her third child, a son.

Morissette's husband, rapper Mario Treadway, 39, shared the same photo on his Instagram, with the caption written for Morissette: "You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love."

The newborn is Morissette's third child with Treadway. The couple has another son, 8-year-old Ever Imrie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter first revealed her pregnancy in March.