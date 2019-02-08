Hollywood Pays Tribute to Albert Finney

Stephen Colbert, Ava DuVernay, Colin Hanks, Henry Winkler and more stars took to social media to remember the late actor.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to Albert Finney, who died at the age of 82 after a short illness.

Finney was known for his many film roles, including parts in Tom Jones, The Dresser, Annie, Murder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich.

In addition to being a five-time Oscar nominee, Finney won an Emmy for portraying Winston Churchill in the 2002 HBO film The Gathering Storm.

Erin Brockovich star Julia Roberts expressed her admiration for Finney in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: "It was my terrific joy and privilege to work with Albert. His talent was eclipsed only by his enormous heart."

Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to praise Finney's talent. "I remember seeing SHOOT THE MOON with my Aunt Denise when I was about 10 years old. And then seeing ANNIE a few weeks later with my Mom," she wrote. "Then putting together that the father in both was the same man and thinking - wow, that’s what acting means." The post was accompanied by a photo of the late actor.

Luke Evans also paid tribute to Finney on his Twitter account. "From Daddy Warbucks to Winston Churchill, great career, great actor, great life," he wrote.

Bernadette Peters, Finney's Annie co-star, recalled "the great pleasure" of working with him. "We will miss you," she wrote on Twitter.

Henry Winkler shared that he saw Finney in a Broadway production of Luther and called him "an actors actor" on Twitter.

Cary Elwes also paid tribute to the actor and wrote that Finney was "a truly wonderful performer whom I greatly admired from an early age."

Marg Helgenberger wrote that she was "lucky" to work with Finney in Erin Brockovich. "An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend," she wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with his family."

Read below to see what other Hollywood stars had to say about Finney.

from Daddy Warbucks to Winston Churchill, great career, great actor, great life. RIP #AlbertFinney pic.twitter.com/bLH5lmV0Rj — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney was a damn fine actor. No nonsense. Straight to the point. He made it seem effortless, even when you knew it wasn't. From all accounts, he lived the same way and was a great friend. A Tough loss. My thoughts are with his family. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) February 8, 2019

The old man's still an artist with a Thompson. RIP Albert Finney pic.twitter.com/F83GUJVq9k — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 8, 2019

I remember seeing SHOOT THE MOON with my Aunt Denise when I was about 10 years old. And then seeing ANNIE a few weeks later with my Mom. Then putting together that the father in both was the same man and thinking - wow, that’s what acting means. Thank you, Albert Finney. pic.twitter.com/QyXOY0rKSO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 8, 2019

"Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not." RIP Albert Finney, the original Angry Young Man, thanks for 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning', 'Miller’s Crossing', 'Two For The Road', 'Gumshoe', 'The Dresser', 'Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead', 'Tom Jones' & so many others... pic.twitter.com/TKGJYKcK8Z — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 8, 2019

We are very sad to hear Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82. The five-time Oscar nominee played gameskeeper Kincade in SKYFALL (2012). pic.twitter.com/8uzZbfwSi2 — James Bond (@007) February 8, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Albert Finney . I had the great pleasure of working with him on ‘Annie’ the movie. Who could forget him in Tom Jones .RIP we will miss you!!! — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace dear Albert Finney — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) February 8, 2019

RIP Albert Finney.

One of the greatest actors Britain has ever produced. His dazzlingly brilliant portrayal of Churchill in The Gathering Storm was the best of all those who have played Sir Winston. Finney was a wondrously talented giant of stage & screen. pic.twitter.com/2lLbFt8lxq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2019

Thank you to Albert Finney for your artistry over so many years. A true inspiration. #RIP https://t.co/5GpX5Ku8OG — Carla Gugino (@carlagugino) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace, Albert Finney. A brilliant actor in so many roles. One of my favorites was in SCROOGE. Covered in old age makeup, singing and dancing, he opened the soul of the old skinflint to a rebirth of hope and love. Herculean. https://t.co/CudFuBob4d — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) February 8, 2019

deeply saddened by the passing of Albert Finney. He was unique. RIP pic.twitter.com/g0KeoJctXU — angus macfadyen (@macfadyenangus) February 8, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of the great #AlbertFinney - a truly wonderful performer whom I greatly admired from an early age. Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/jKvcGsiFUE — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 8, 2019

Very sad to hear about Albert Finney. I had the enormous privilege of working with him early on. Apart from being effortlessly great he was also a great all round example of how to behave. https://t.co/mZXeqmWrqJ — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) February 8, 2019

Rest In Peace, Albert Finney. Your Daddy Warbucks was a big part of my childhood. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 8, 2019

I was lucky enough to have worked with the late great Albert Finney in the film ERIN BROCKOVICH. An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend. My thoughts are with his family. — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney was the most influential actor of his generation. He made it possible for actors from the provinces to make it! It was good to be working class. His mixture of great charm and danger made him totally irresistible. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sH8ob7Sig5 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) February 8, 2019

FINNEY!!!



I made a habit of watching The Dresser before starting every play I did...to see it all done right. Tried to see him on stage w/ Tom Courtenay in London once, but tickets sold out to the gills. Regret not seeing him.



He was supreme. One of the absolute G.O.A.T.



RIP https://t.co/jwghulfijU — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 8, 2019