Hollywood Pays Tribute to Albert Finney

11:05 AM PST 2/8/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Stephen Colbert, Ava DuVernay, Colin Hanks, Henry Winkler and more stars took to social media to remember the late actor.

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to Albert Finney, who died at the age of 82 after a short illness.

Finney was known for his many film roles, including parts in Tom JonesThe Dresser, AnnieMurder on the Orient Express and Erin Brockovich.

In addition to being a five-time Oscar nominee, Finney won an Emmy for portraying Winston Churchill in the 2002 HBO film The Gathering Storm.

Erin Brockovich star Julia Roberts expressed her admiration for Finney in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: "It was my terrific joy and privilege to work with Albert. His talent was eclipsed only by his enormous heart."

Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to praise Finney's talent. "I remember seeing SHOOT THE MOON with my Aunt Denise when I was about 10 years old. And then seeing ANNIE a few weeks later with my Mom," she wrote. "Then putting together that the father in both was the same man and thinking - wow, that’s what acting means." The post was accompanied by a photo of the late actor.

Luke Evans also paid tribute to Finney on his Twitter account. "From Daddy Warbucks to Winston Churchill, great career, great actor, great life," he wrote.

Bernadette Peters, Finney's Annie co-star, recalled "the great pleasure" of working with him. "We will miss you," she wrote on Twitter.

Henry Winkler shared that he saw Finney in a Broadway production of Luther and called him "an actors actor" on Twitter.

Cary Elwes also paid tribute to the actor and wrote that Finney was "a truly wonderful performer whom I greatly admired from an early age."

Marg Helgenberger wrote that she was "lucky" to work with Finney in Erin Brockovich. "An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend," she wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with his family."

