Alcon Entertainment Options YA Zombie Book Series 'Rot & Ruin'

The 'Blade Runner 2049' producer plans a feature film based on Jonathan Maberry's first novel in the popular young adult book series.

Jonathan Maberry's young adult zombie book series Rot & Ruin has been optioned by Alcon Entertainment for a big screen treatment.

Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said they purchased the film and TV rights to all five books in the series and will initially develop the first novel as a feature film.

Set in a zombie-infected America, Rot & Ruin follows young Benny Imura as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world in which teenagers are forced to work, or face starvation. When Benny grudgingly joins his brother Tom as an apprentice zombie hunter, his expectations are upended as he instead discovers what it means to be human.

"Adapting this series gives us the opportunity to breathe new life into the zombie genre and allows us to expand upon an established franchise with clear staying power and appeal," Johnson and Kosove said in a statement.

Published by Simon & Schuster, Rot & Ruin has won two Bram Stoker Awards for best YA fiction and the Cybils Award.

Maberry is repped by CAA, Paradigm, and Pippin Properties.