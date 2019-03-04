Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche to Reunite on 'Twentieth Century'

After co-starring in a 2004 Broadway revival of the comedy by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur for Roundabout Theatre Company, the actors will reprise their roles in a March 4 benefit reading.

Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche will be back on Broadway together this spring, for one night only.

The stars headlined a 2004 Roundabout Theatre Company revival of the classic Broadway-biz comedy Twentieth Century, by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur, playing egomaniacal stage impresario Oscar Jaffe and his former paramour, volatile diva Lily Garland, respectively. The play was the basis for the 1934 Howard Hawks screwball comedy that starred John Barrymore and Carole Lombard.

Baldwin and Heche will reprise their roles in a March 4 Roundabout benefit reading at Studio 54, reuniting them with director Walter Bobbie, who staged the earlier production. The reading once again will use Ken Ludwig's adaptation of the 1932 text.

In addition to Twentieth Century, Baldwin starred in Roundabout's 2006 off-Broadway production of Joe Orton's Entertaining Mr. Sloane and serves on the theater company's board of directors.

Roundabout's Broadway lineup this season includes the current production of Sam Shepard's True West, starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano; a revival of the Cole Porter musical Kiss Me, Kate, led by Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, now in previews; and later in the spring, Arthur Miller's All My Sons, starring Annette Bening and Tracy Letts. Additionally, the company is presenting an off-Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along.

Tickets for the Twentieth Century reading go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET from roundabouttheatre.org/20thcentury.