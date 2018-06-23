Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to Join His Donald on 'SNL'

The actor, it appeared, also encouraged the first lady to leave her husband, President Trump.

If Melania Trump ever wants to appear on Saturday Night Live, it seems that wouldn't be a problem.

On Saturday, Alec Baldwin invited the first lady to join him on SNL — while at the same time, it appeared, also encouraging her to leave her husband, President Donald Trump.

"Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec," wrote the actor who plays Trump on the show.

In a follow-up tweet, which included a picture of the first lady and Baldwin at an event, he wrote, "We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room."

Baldwin has not made it secret that he loathes Trump, and the president, in kind, has blasted Baldwin numerous times for his portrayal on SNL.

Melania Trump recently made headlines around the globe when she sported a jacket reading "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" when she left to visit (but not at) an immigrant children's detention center in Texas.

The first lady's spokeswoman said the jacket meant nothing and hoped it would not detract from her good will visit, while the president undercut that statement and said it was on purpose for the "fake news" media.

Speculation of the jacket's actual meaning has been boundless.