Tribeca: Alec Baldwin John DeLorean Film, Christoph Waltz Directorial Debut Among Feature Lineup

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival has revealed the feature film lineup for its 18th edition.

The festival will feature the world premiere of the Alec Baldwin-starring hybrid documentary Framing John DeLorean about the rise and fall of the '80s auto executive. Directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce and written by Dan Greeney and Alexandra Orton, the Sundance Selects film also stars Josh Charles, Morena Baccarin, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli and Jason Jones. Christoph Waltz's directorial debut Georgetown, written by David Auburn, will also have its world premiere at the festival. The thriller centers around an eccentric social climber and his much-older wife, who's found dead with her husband trying to prove his innocence, in the tony D.C. neighborhood. Waltz stars alongside Annette Bening, Vanessa Redgrave and Corey Hawkins.

Other high-profile films set to screen at this year's festival include the Jared Leto-directed documentary A Day in the Life of America; Mad Men producer Semi Chellas' directorial debut American Woman, the New York premiere of Zac Efron's Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; a feature-length version of the Oscar-winning Skin short film; films starring Margot Robbie, Billy Crystal and Elijah Wood; docs about INXS, Muhammad Ali (directed by Antoine Fuqua), the Parkland school shooting, Sublime, Showgirls, Woodstock, Chelsea Manning and D'Angelo; and a podcast with visual experience from Aaron Katz featuring Jenny Slate.

This year, Tribeca is also launching, in a first for a North American film festival, critics' week section of five films curated by New York-based critics. The 2019 edition of the Lower Manhattan festival will also feature a curated section called "This Used To Be New York," showing how past cultural eras have shaped the city today.

“Every festival is shaped by and reflective of its community, and we are fortunate that our hometown just happens to be the most diverse city on Earth," festival director Cara Cusumano said in a statement. "So our curatorial mandate is to bring to the screens a cinematic celebration — in only 100 features — whose breadth of stories and storytellers is as prismatic and adventurous, local and global, diverse and inclusive as our incredible city."

The feature program includes 103 films from 124 filmmakers, from more than 9,295 submissions, 50 percent of which are directed by women, with 29 percent directed by people of color and 13 percent by individuals who identify as LGBTQ. There are 81 world premieres, 10 New York premieres, eight North American premieres, three international premieres and one U.S. premiere.

“Our goal each year is to strike a balance between discovering new talent and showcasing new projects by notable filmmakers and storytellers," Tribeca Enterprises executive vice president Paula Weinstein said in a statement. "At Tribeca, we believe in amplifying fresh voices as well as celebrating the continued success of artists in the industry. The art of filmmaking is displayed across the program in both narrative and documentary films.”

Artistic Director Frederic Boyer added: “There are many factors we consider each year when selecting films for the Festival program. We look at styles, approaches, tones, perspectives; we examine storylines and character development; we search for uniqueness and untold stories. Most importantly, we also pay attention to what stirs emotions, sparks inspiration and makes us think. It’s an exciting process for us, and we look forward to sharing this year’s original films with audiences.”

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival is set to run from April 24-May 5 in New York City.