Alec Baldwin to Narrate Flint Water Pollution Doc

'Flint,' Anthony Baxter's look at the Michigan town's toxic water crisis, will have a world premiere in Glasgow.

Alec Baldwin is lending his voice to Flint, a feature documentary on the Michigan town's toxic water disaster, to world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Flint, five years in the making, chronicles drinking water in Flint, Michigan being contaminated and causing varied medical problems for local residents.

Flint will air on the BBC after a U.K. theatrical release via Cosmic Cat.

Baldwin is also known for impersonating Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, and director Baxter has made two documentaries about Trump's golf courses in Scotland.