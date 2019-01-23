Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty in Parking Spot Scuffle, Will Take Anger Management Classes

The 'Saturday Night Live' actor was accused of punching a man near his Greenwich Village home in November over an alleged stolen spot.

Alec Baldwin on Wednesday morning pleaded guilty to an altercation over a parking spot last November.

The actor pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, according to reporters in the New York courtroom.

Baldwin will take anger management classes and will pay a $120 fine, according to court session reporters.

The Saturday Night Live actor was accused of punching a man near his Greenwich Village home in November over an alleged stolen parking spot.

Baldwin admitted to pushing the man, according to court documents, but there was no evidence the man was punched.

The actor was initially facing charges of attempted assault and harassment, but those were dropped.

Shortly after his arrest, Baldwin released a statement. "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false," he wrote. "I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people with as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true."