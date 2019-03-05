Alec Baldwin Talks Empty Nests and Growing Families at 'Drunk Parents' Premiere

"My wife is like a vending machine," Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's New York premiere. "The babies just keep coming.”

In Drunk Parents, Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star as empty nesters who have just dropped their daughter off at college, but in real life, Baldwin doesn’t think he’ll ever experience an empty nest.

“My wife is like a vending machine. The babies just keep coming,” Baldwin said of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their four young children. “In my house, we have one joke which is, 'Don’t sit on that couch; there might be a baby under that cushion.' There’s a baby everywhere.”

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t love it or that he’s not looking to continue expanding his family with his wife, who has said she wants to keep the family growing. “I think we might have one more. And then I’ll decide. I might not live till my retirement but we’ll see.”

His Drunk Parents co-star Jim Gaffigan also knows a thing or two about having a big family, and he’s in the same camp as Baldwin when it comes to family planning. “I think I’ll be 100 when I empty-nest,” said Gaffigan, who has five children with his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan. “We’re also open. If my wife got pregnant, there’s nothing planned for or against it.”

Gaffigan and Baldwin attended the premiere of the film, co-written and directed by Fred Wolf, presented by Zero Hour Detox in New York City at the Roxy Hotel on Monday night. Wolf walked the carpet with his daughter Molly, who partially inspired the idea for the film when she left for college.

“What happens after we drop the daughter off, that starts getting more creative than what actually happened in real life, but the emotion of what you feel, it’s all there because of this one, too,” Wolf said, gesturing to his daughter.

Baldwin wanted to do the film to have the opportunity to work with Hayek again after the two co-starred on several episodes of 30 Rock.

Wolf allowed for a lot of improv on set and harkened back to his comedy roots on Saturday Night Live writing for Chris Farley, Molly Shannon, Adam Sandler, David Spade and Chris Rock.

“I started to feel like a good writer because I knew how to write something that they’d be able to run with,” Wolf said. “This movie, I was hoping it was going to be the same way, and it really was the same way. And then I get the credit as a writer.”

However, Baldwin insists he tried to stick to the script as much as possible during the scenes. “The first thing you want to try to do is make it work on the page and then we can go off of that once we give that a try,” Baldwin said. “We did improvise. Gaffigan especially. I’m not a writer. I don’t view myself as a comedian because I don’t write. Gaffigan is a comic so he did a lot of improvising.”

But Gaffigan says it was Baldwin who changed it up. “Alec is just like of these great comedic minds,” he said. “This character that he portrays is in his wheelhouse. I think Alec could do this kind of role and hit a home run with one arm tied behind his back, metaphorically. I feel like he was the master improviser. I don’t think he ever said the same line twice.”