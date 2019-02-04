Alec Baldwin Says His Kids Are "Sick of" His Trump Impression

The actor also joked that he "punched a nun" when discussing his recent arrest after allegedly punching a man over a parking spot.

Alec's Baldwin's kids are not fans of his Donald Trump impression.

During his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the actor revealed that his younger children are familiar with his work.

Baldwin and wife, Hilaria, share sons Romeo, Leo and Rafael and daughter Carmen. The actor also has a daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

"They know on Saturday that I go do the show," he said of Saturday Night Live. "The weekends are pretty sacred. We always stick together and do our thing."

"I would go to SNL, and I used to do these things online where I'd have them refer to it as 'Saturday,'" he said. "I'd say, 'Daddy's gonna go to work. Where's Daddy gonna go to work?' and they'd say, 'Saturday. Saturday.'" As Baldwin quoted his children, he showed that they use their best Trump impressions to deliver the answer.

Baldwin said that while his kids now have their own impressions perfected, they are sick of their father channeling Trump. "I think they're a little bit sick of it, too," he said. "Whatever you teach them is something they shouldn’t do, they immediately assign that horrible thing to Trump."

"My son will look at me and go, 'Does Trump pick his nose, Dad?'" he added. "And I go, 'Yes, he does. That is a horrible thing to do.'"

Baldwin also addressed his arrest in November after he allegedly punched a man over a parking spot in New York.

"I punched a nun," he joked after DeGeneres asked if he wanted to talk about the incident.

The actor said that the incident took place after he began an argument with the man he allegedly punched. "What's interesting is in New York, maybe it's the same way here, there's cameras everywhere. … The cameras show from every angle and no one punched anybody," he said. "Once that story's out there, the DA never gets out there after the fact and says, 'Mr. Baldwin is such a great guy. He would never do a thing like that.'"

He admitted that he did have an argument with the other guy. "I thought he was going to run my wife over with his car when he was stealing my parking spot, but now he and I are best friends," he said. "I'm kidding."