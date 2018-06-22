Alec Berg Talks 'Barry,' 'Silicon Valley,' HBO and #MeToo

"Just because we can do anything, doesn't mean we should," Berg told the Comedy Showrunner Roundtable.

"They have been unbelievably supportive," Alec Berg told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Showrunner Roundtable of working with HBO but added, "just because we can do anything, doesn't mean we should."

The showrunner and writer of Barry and Silicon Valley, explained he has toyed with the idea of featuring nudity on Valley, which follows the personal and business lives of tech nerds whose lives tend to be void of regular sex. Though considered, Berg explained that nudity wouldn't necessarily serve the story of the series.

Berg also addressed how Barry has been hailed for including #MeToo narratives in episodes. Berg explained that though ironic, the storylines weren't purposeful of the current climate. "We shot the show, seven or eight months ago, #MeToo wasn't a thing."

Though, Berg did assure that fans have praised the show's progessive storylines. "There's a scene where a character is talking to an agent who may or may not sign her, and he basically says he's deciding to fuck her or sign her, which is something I heard an agent say."

"That one went in the memory bank," he said of the unnamed agent's remarks.

Alec Berg has fourteen career Emmy nominations including nods for best comedy, outstanding writing for a comedy series, and outstanding directing for his work on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Silicon Valley.

