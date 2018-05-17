Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Fourth Baby

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz,” Hilaria captioned a post on her Instagram.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have welcomed their fourth child together, a son, the pair announced Thursday.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria captioned a post on her Instagram, which featured the couple holding their new baby. The new addition joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months; Rafael Thomas, 2; and Carmen Gabriela, 4. The parents have not yet announced a name for their new son.

Baldwin, 60, also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, whom he divorced in 2001. The actor married Hilaria in June 2012.

The pregnancy was first announced in November, with Hilaria telling People, "We were like, 'Oh, should we have another kid?' We were like, 'You know what? Let's try something different — let's try.' [With] the other ones, it's not like we were like, 'Oh my God, how did this happen?' But this is the only one we [planned]."