Alejandro González Iñárritu to be Honored at Sarajevo Film Festival

The four-time Oscar-winning Mexican director will receive the Heart of Sarajevo award and also conduct a masterclass at the event.

Multiple Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu is to receive the Sarajevo Film Festival's highest award at next month's 25th edition.

Iñárritu will be in the Bosnian capital to receive his award which is named the Heart of Sarajevo and given by the festival in recognition of "exceptional contribution to the art of film."

The award, announced in Sarajevo on Friday, recognises the Mexican director as "one of the most acclaimed and well-regarded filmmakers working today, known for telling poignant international stories about the human condition."

Iñárritu, the winner of two consecutive best director Oscars for his films The Revenant and Birdman as well as two other Academy Awards, was a director who pushed the limits of his artistic vision to create unpredictable and outstanding movies, festival director Mirsad Purivatra said in a statement.

"His films are characterised by a distinctive style and pace and they captivate and thrill audiences and film critics around the world,” Purivatra added.

Iñárritu made his feature directorial debut at Cannes critics week in 2000 with Amores Perros and went onto to become the first Mexican filmmaker to be nominated for either director or producer in the history of the Academy Awards and the first filmmaker from the country to receive a best picture award at Cannes for Biutiful in 2010.

More recently, he became the first Latin-American filmmaker to head the jury at Cannes in earlier this year.

During the festival, Iñárritu will hold a masterclass, with the festival also organizing a special screening of his film Birdman.

The Sarajevo Film Festival runs Aug. 16-23.