Alessandra Ambrosio, Winne Harlow are Rebel Girls on Cannes Catwalk

Inside Philipp Plein's David Bowie inspired cruise collection.

Impending rain couldn’t dampen the spirits at Philipp Plein’s fashion show, held at his Cannes compound in the hills high above the Croisette.

While guests mingled around a champagne fountain – yes, an actual fountain filled with champagne – Plein tried to settle down the rowdy crowd. Just before the show was about to start, the designer sprinted down the runway trying, only somewhat successfully, to get people to take their seats. “The models are walking here, move, move, move!” he shouted. After Plein’s plea, a plummy Anne Heche made a last minute dash down the aisle, but the actress was left standing in her purple satin suit and slicked black bleach blonde hair.

The first look out was a hotpant with a billowing ballgown train and a Texas-style topper – a bit of crazy cowgirl prom to the strains of David Bowie’s 'Rebel Rebel,' singing “Hot tramp, I love you so.”

The song set the mood for the Bowie-inspired collection, from skinny sequin suits to models with his signature lightning bolt makeup.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Sara Sampaio took the glitter and gold runway in skimpy swimsuits paired with thigh high boots and short jackets, while Winnie Harlow walked in an embellished black gown to the delight of fans in the audience, who shouted “Go, Win, go!” as she strutted down the aisle.

Oh there were men too (though this year they all kept their shirts on), and those looks worked best with le smoking in subtle palm prints. It was all the glitter, glitz and glam needed for that certain Cannes crowd that takes ‘gaudy’ as a compliment.

With tight gowns and sky high heels, a few of the models had trouble keeping pace, some slowed down the line and other wobbled. But by the time 'Heroes' played, all bets were off and so were the shoes. Some models did last looks barefoot with heels in hand. Perhaps they took a cue from jury member Kristen Stewart's maneuver earlier in the week when the star broke all Palais protocol and took off her Louboutins to walk the red carpet sans chaussures.

As if planned for a dramatic finale, thunder roared and the skies opened up, sending models and guests scrambling for cover. French fashion queen Carine Roitfeld gave her seal of approval: "It's a different scene, but it's always fun."